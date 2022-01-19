Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.28

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 12111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

