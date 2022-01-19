Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.76

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $4,858,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

