Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 2.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 68,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,713,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.