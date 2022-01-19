Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18.
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
