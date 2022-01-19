Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.18.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

