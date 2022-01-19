Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of SI opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

