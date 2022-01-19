PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 681,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,647,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

