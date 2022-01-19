XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.74 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 68,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,076,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.