Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Declines By 23.3%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

