Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 7.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $61.05. 4,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

Several brokerages have commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

The stock has a market cap of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $209,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

