Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 402,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,488. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

