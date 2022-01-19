Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in December

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,297. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

