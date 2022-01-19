Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $37.92 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 196.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,560 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $76,175,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

