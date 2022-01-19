NS Partners Ltd Acquires 1,784 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.40. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

