Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

