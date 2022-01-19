State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,575 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 52,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

