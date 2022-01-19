RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 155,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

