Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,605. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $166.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

