PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 18% lower against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $6.04 million and $91,363.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.65 or 0.07411748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,163.46 or 0.99916710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007540 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

