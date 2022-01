RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in RH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RH by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in RH by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.94. 8,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

