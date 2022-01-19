RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get RH alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in RH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RH by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in RH by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.94. 8,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.