Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,302. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

