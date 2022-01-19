Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,674. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

