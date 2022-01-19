Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 465 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $154.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

