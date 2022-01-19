Capital One Financial Corp Has $684,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,830. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.