DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,970 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 142,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

