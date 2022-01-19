Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,682 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.