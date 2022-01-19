Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Shares of ABT opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

