Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 288,255 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Accenture worth $459,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

