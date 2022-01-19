Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock valued at $93,195,005 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

