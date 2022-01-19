Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock valued at $93,195,005 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
