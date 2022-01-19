Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. 219,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $119.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

