Router Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.50 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 187.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.96 million and $6.50 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00018653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.65 or 0.07411748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,163.46 or 0.99916710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROUTEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.