Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 669,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CTKB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

