Head to Head Review: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) vs. Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus price target of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Pop Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.71 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.52 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Pop Culture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.