iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 38,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,373 shares.The stock last traded at $516.71 and had previously closed at $511.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

