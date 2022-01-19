iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 38,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,373 shares.The stock last traded at $516.71 and had previously closed at $511.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.96.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
