Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.90. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $125.19. 22,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

