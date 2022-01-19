CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 188,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 16,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,918. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.