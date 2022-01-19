Opacity Price Up 22.1% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Opacity has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $209,311.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

