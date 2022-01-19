Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
