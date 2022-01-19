Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

