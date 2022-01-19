Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.19. 67,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

