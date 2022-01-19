Capital One Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 25,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $58.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

