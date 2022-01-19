Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 70,010 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of West Fraser Timber worth $80,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. 1,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,140. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

