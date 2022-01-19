Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Shares of HD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.86. 29,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,083. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

