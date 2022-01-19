Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,470.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,756.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,741.46 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,895.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,825.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

