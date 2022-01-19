HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Sells $2,043,727.18 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HNI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

