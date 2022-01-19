Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 411,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

