PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 125,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,158,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.74. 41,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

