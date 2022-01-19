Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 3,266,649 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.