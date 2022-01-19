First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.95% of First Republic Bank worth $323,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

