easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.92) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.67) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.30) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.08 ($9.88).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 626.20 ($8.54). The company had a trading volume of 5,056,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 700.24. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

