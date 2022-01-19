AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($136.44) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($124.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($150.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($132.00).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,733 ($119.16). 1,613,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($129.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,515.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,587.98. The company has a market cap of £135.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

